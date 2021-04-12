Tri-county region reports 107 new COVID cases since Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Since their last COVID-19 reports on Friday, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Monday that they have had another 107 new cases of the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 41 new cases since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,233 cases of the virus.
Four people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 82.
Officials said 6,040 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 51 new cases since Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,897 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
There are 4 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 189 cases are active and 6,614 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 15 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,060.
The death toll remains at 29.
Four people are hospitalized.
Officials said 1,984 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
