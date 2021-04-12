Walter Herbert Ramsdell, 83, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Walter Herbert Ramsdell, 83, son of the late Morris and Frances (Locke) Ramsdell “Bud & Doo”, died Friday April 09, 2021.
Walter was born on December 15, 1937. He grew up and lived in Winthrop (Buckton), NY his entire life. Walter’s first job was as a farmhand for Harold Elliott at the age of 13. After graduating from St. Lawrence Central School in 1956 he went to work for Bechtel in Massena for a short period of time before being hired at Reynolds Metals where he worked in the storeroom for over 30 years.
Walter is survived by his wife of 63 years, Amy (Walter) Ramsdell, his sons Kevin (Cely), Mark (Lisa), Scott (Evelyn), Tim (Becky), Craig (Liz), Jon (Libby), his daughter, Shirley (William) LaGarry, 29 Grandchildren, 42 Great Grandchildren and many others who considered him G’pa. He is also survived by a sister, Kay Jenkins, brother, William (Erma) Ramsdell, brother – in – law, Dave Montgomery and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by his brothers Reginald and Morris Jr. Ramsdell and his sisters Joanne Noblett, Shirley Montgomery, and Grace Montgomery. Walter was also predeceased by two Great Grandchildren Addison and Brielle Belile.
Walter was always active in his church, Victory Baptist of Winthrop where he was an integral presence for many years. He loved his family and would truly give the shirt off his back for anyone in need even if he did not have it to give.
Walter, Walt, Wally, Watt, Herbie, Dad, and G’pa; whatever name you knew him by, he was well loved, and he will be greatly missed.
Following Walter’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. His family invites family and friends to join them in a Celebration of Walter’s Life at their home in Buckton, on Saturday April 17th, beginning at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions be made to Samaritans Purse/Operation Christmas Child, c/o Victory Baptist Church P.O. Box 368 Winthrop, NY 13697.
