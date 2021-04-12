Walter Herbert Ramsdell, 83, of Winthrop

Walter was born on December 15, 1937. He grew up and lived in Winthrop (Buckton), NY his entire life. Walter’s first job was as a farmhand for Harold Elliott at the age of 13. After graduating from St. Lawrence Central School in 1956 he went to work for Bechtel in Massena for a short period of time before being hired at Reynolds Metals where he worked in the storeroom for over 30 years.