WPBS launches new current-affairs show

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - WPBS TV is launching a new, locally produced, weekly current-affairs show this week.
WPBS president & general manager Mark Prasuhn and the show’s Joleene Derosiers talked about “WPBS Weekly: Inside the Stories” during a 7 News This Morning interview.
You can watch that interview in the video above.
The half-hour show debuts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13. Each show will feature several stories focusing on a variety of topics, including education, arts, the environment, history, and science and technology.
People with story ideas can email them to wpbsweekly@wpbstv.org.
