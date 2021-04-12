WPBS launches new current-affairs show

WPBS Weekly: Inside the Stories
By 7 News Staff | April 12, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 8:03 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - WPBS TV is launching a new, locally produced, weekly current-affairs show this week.

WPBS president & general manager Mark Prasuhn and the show’s Joleene Derosiers talked about “WPBS Weekly: Inside the Stories” during a 7 News This Morning interview.

The half-hour show debuts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13. Each show will feature several stories focusing on a variety of topics, including education, arts, the environment, history, and science and technology.

People with story ideas can email them to wpbsweekly@wpbstv.org.

