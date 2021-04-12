Your Turn: feedback on teen’s suicide, methadone in jail & Ogdensburg’s finances

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The family of Riley Basford says the 15 year old was a victim of internet blackmail before he took his own life. They worry other teens have been approached by the same people who pushed Riley to his death:
The awareness has to be amped up for kids. There are new technology standards, but there isn’t a mandatory curriculum that teaches kids what to do in case of something like this.
Lori Atkinson
Our country desperately needs good quality mental health care. There are just not enough providers.
Jeanne Tatro
A legal team is working to make sure a Watertown man has continued access to methadone treatment, which he receives for opioid addiction, when he’s held inside the Jefferson County Jail:
He has medical rights to treatment. It’s a constitutional right and it’s a basic human right.
Rebecca Wehrle
He shouldn’t get anything. He did the crime, so no special treatment.
Mike Jackson
According to a well-known bond credit rating company, Ogdensburg’s finances are improving. Moody’s Investor Service upgraded the city’s bond rating:
Certainly, welcomed news and a solid vote of confidence from an outside agency!
Robert Paradis
At what cost to the city? Destruction of the fire department, recreation department, and elimination of support for the library...
Storm Cilley
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.