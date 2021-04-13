Barry William LaVine, 65, of West Carthage

Barry is survived by a brother, Allen LaVine of Watertown, NY and a sister, Shirley Derry of Watertown, NY. He is predeceased by a sister, Rosemary LaVine, in 2019. Barry was born on March 16, 1956, in West Carthage, NY, the son of Harold and Jane Haskell LaVine. He attended local schools. Barry worked in maintenance for the Department of Public Works in Carthage, NY for over thirty years. Barry enjoyed watching movies. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.