Barry William LaVine, 65, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services for Barry William LaVine, age 65, of West Carthage, NY, will be held at the convenience of the family at St. James Cemetery in Carthage, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville, NY. Mr. LaVine passed away unexpectedly at Samaritan Medical Center on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Watertown, NY.
Barry is survived by a brother, Allen LaVine of Watertown, NY and a sister, Shirley Derry of Watertown, NY. He is predeceased by a sister, Rosemary LaVine, in 2019. Barry was born on March 16, 1956, in West Carthage, NY, the son of Harold and Jane Haskell LaVine. He attended local schools. Barry worked in maintenance for the Department of Public Works in Carthage, NY for over thirty years. Barry enjoyed watching movies. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.