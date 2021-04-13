Career-Tech All-Star: Ashley LaMarche

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Like other students in the Early Childhood Development program at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, Ashley LaMarche hasn’t had a lot of interaction with younger kids during the pandemic, but that’s only fueled her desire to get out there and help prepare children for the future.
She’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.
One of her favorite things, she said, is to watch a child’s face light up when they discover something new.
She says she wants to study psychology in college to become either a school psychologist or a psychologist in the foster care system.
Watch the video to learn more about her and to hear her thoughts on early childhood education.
