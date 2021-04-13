FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WWNY) - Dolores H. Bush, 90, formerly of Watertown and Glenfield, passed away late Sunday evening, April 11, 2021 at Elizabeth House, Flat Rock, North Carolina. Dolores had been living with her daughter and son-in-law, in Brevard, NC, prior to entering the hospice residence.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield. Burial will follow in Brantingham Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow current Covid guidelines. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Dolores is survived by two children, a son and daughter-in-law Bradley and Doris Bush of Hilton, NY, a daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Eugene Roe of Brevard, NC; three grandchildren, Betsy, Michael and Lisa, and a great-grandson Brextin; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Steve Bush; two brothers, David and Claude Rhone, and a sister, Irene Rhone Hunziker.
Dolores was born December 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Oscar and Gertrude LaSure Rhone. She graduated from General Martin High School in 1949. On November 4, 1949, she married the late Steve A. Bush at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Greig, NY. She worked as an inspector at Lally Manufacturing, Port Leyden for many years. Mr. Bush passed away on April 27, 2013.
Dolores was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown, NY. She was a former member of the Altar and Rosary Society and former Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.