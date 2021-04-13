Elliot Rose Nunn, 8, of Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elliot Rose Nunn, 8 years old, beloved daughter of Joseph and Kayla Nunn, gained her sparkly purple angel wings on Saturday evening, April 10, 2021 after a hard-fought battle with a form of brain cancer known as DIPG. She was surrounded by those who love her deeply.
Elliot was born in Saint Petersburg, Florida on November 2, 2012. She lived a life full of love, was one of a kind, and can only be described as having a unicorn soul. She spent every waking moment with her younger sister playing games and doing crafts. In her last few days, she muscled up her strength to build Legos, one of her favorite activities with the help of some of her favorite people. After finding out that she had a little ball in her head (tumor), she made it her mission to meet her baby brother. She was the strongest little girl and fought hard all the way up to her last breath. She will never be forgotten and will be forever loved by everyone who knew her. She truly was an amazing child in life and will certainly be one of God’s favorite angels.
Elliot is leaving behind her parents, Joseph and Kayla Nunn, her sister Peyton, and their new baby brother, Robert. She is also survived by her Grandmother Miriam Nolf and Great-Grandfather, Richard Preston. Other survivors include her Aunts and Uncles who loved her tremendously, Lurlagay & Justin Marshlack, Heather & Moses Herman, Gillian Picard, and Jessica & Marty McGeever. She will always be missed by her cousins; Aayden, Castiel and Riley Rose.
Her memory lives on in those who loved her, and it is our hope that she’s riding horses in Heaven.
Memorial donations in honor of Elliot can be made to lifesaving DIPG research at https://p2p.thecurestartsnow.org/334in. Children deserve so much more than the ineffective treatment options that are currently being offered for DIPG. They deserve a cure.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
