Elliot Rose Nunn, 8, of Fort Drum

Elliot was born in Saint Petersburg, Florida on November 2, 2012. She lived a life full of love, was one of a kind, and can only be described as having a unicorn soul. She spent every waking moment with her younger sister playing games and doing crafts. In her last few days, she muscled up her strength to build Legos, one of her favorite activities with the help of some of her favorite people. After finding out that she had a little ball in her head (tumor), she made it her mission to meet her baby brother. She was the strongest little girl and fought hard all the way up to her last breath. She will never be forgotten and will be forever loved by everyone who knew her. She truly was an amazing child in life and will certainly be one of God’s favorite angels.