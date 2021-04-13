Highlights & scores: high school football & girls’ soccer

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - High school football and girls’ high school soccer were among the items on Monday’s local sports menu.
We begin on the gridiron in Lowville as the Red Raiders entertain South Jefferson.
First quarter: Spartans get on the board. Austin Mesler connects to Austin Laduke from 19 yards out for the touchdown. With the 2-point conversion no good, South Jefferson goes on top 6-0.
The brother combination for Lowville getting untracked as Aidan Macauley finds twin brother Gavin for the first down.
Later in the drive, Michael Hamburg takes it in for the touchdown. The 2-point conversion is good, making it 8-6 Lowville.
Still in the first quarter, Aidan Macauley keeps it for the touchdown. The 2-pointer is good, making the score 16-6 with the Red Raiders on top.
Second quarter: Austin Mesler goes up top to Chandler Johnson for the touchdown, cutting the Lowville lead to 16-12.
Lowville scores on the next possession. Aidan Macauley once again runs it in for 6 points. Now, it’s 22-12 with the Red Raiders on top.
Later in the second quarter, it’s the Macauley connection once again: Aidan to Gavin for the score, making it 30-12 Lowville.
The Red Raiders go on to beat South Jefferson 46-20.
The Watertown Lady Cyclones had some early chances in a high school soccer match-up against the General Brown Lady Lions.
Tatum Overton’s shot is just wide.
Alaynah Bowman with the blast. Lily Dupee comes up with the save for the Lions.
It’s Dupee stopping Bowman once again. The game is still scoreless.
At the other end, Alana Mastin comes up with the stop for Watertown.
Tatum Overton with a shot that goes off the crossbar.
Tatum Overton will end up with 4 goals for Watertown and Carson Fields scored 2 goals for General Brown.
Final score: Watertown 6, General Brown 3.
Monday’s local scores
High school football
Lowville 46, South Jefferson 20
Boys’ high school soccer
Copenhagen 4, LaFargeville 1
Girls’ high school soccer
Watertown 6, General Brown 3
South Jefferson 5, Indian River 0
Thousand Islands 5, Sackets Harbor 0
