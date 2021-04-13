How to talk to your teen about internet blackmail, thoughts of suicide

“Parents, if you’re concerned about your teenager, you’ve seen a change in their talk behavior and mood, it might be really subtle, it’s a reason to say, ‘Look, you seem really overwhelmed lately. Have you had any thoughts of ending your life?’ or being very direct and say, ‘Have you ever had thought of suicide?’ They might say no at first, but now they know that you’ve noticed something is going on and that you are there to support them. If we are afraid to ask directly, the message that it sends is it’s not okay to talk about and that’s the exact opposite of what we want to do,” said Hiesig.