JCC plans in-person learning in the fall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If things stay on track with the pandemic, officials at Jefferson Community College hope to have most – if not all – classes in person in the fall.
But JCC President Dr. Ty Stone says some students still want the flexibility of attending classes from their homes.
Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The college is trying out “high-flex” classrooms this summer that allow students to attend class remotely. Stone says they expect to have those classrooms fully implemented by the fall.
The first day of classes in the fall is August 30.
Registration is open and you can do that at sunyjefferson.edu/fall.
