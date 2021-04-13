John P. Carvel, 85, of Massena

John was born on September 23, 1935 to the late Clifford J. and Angie (Frego) Carvel. John attended Massena schools and after graduation was accepted into Clarkson college engineering program. Upon completing his degree in civil engineering John assisted in building the two locks in Massena for the Saint Lawrence Seaway. John loved the work, but the family business had a greater interest for him so he took over his father’s business, C.J. Carvel Agency for many years. John also served in the Army reserves, being honorably discharged in 1962. Retiring from the insurance business in 1998 John loved to work in his woodworking shop he had built in his basement.