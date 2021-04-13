Lavern I. Maltby, 95, of Watertown and formerly of LaFargeville

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lavern I. Maltby, 95, of Washington Street, formerly of LaFargeville, NY, passed away, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his home while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown, NY.
Born on July 27, 1925 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Lawrence and Mildred Parker Maltby and he attended Adams Center High School.
Lavern married Christine M. Parker on September 1, 1945 at the Seventh Day Baptist Church, Adams Center, NY. She passed away December 14, 2017.
The couple moved to LaFargeville, NY to work on the Henry Farm, eventually they purchased the farm and continued operation of it until fire destroyed the barn in the late 1970′s. Lavern then went to work for the Town of Orleans, retiring July 18, 1992.
Survivors include three daughters, Marie Clark, Lorraine, NY, Louise Thompson, Torrie Danks and her husband, Darwin, all of Watertown, NY; a close friend who was like a son, Kevin Kelsey, Arizona; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents, his wife, and four sister, Alfreda Hull, Beatrice Maltby, Belva Roberts and Sylvia Maltby all passed away previously.
Private Graveside Services will be in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
