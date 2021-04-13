Lisa M. Davies, 41, of Pierrepont Manor

PIERREPONT MANOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lisa M. Davies, 41, Pierrepont Manor, died Monday April 12, 2021 at her home where she had been under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral service will be 12:00 pm Saturday April 17 at the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Rodman, NY. A calling hour will precede the funeral beginning at 11:00 am.