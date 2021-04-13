46 new COVID cases reported in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Tuesday that they have 46 new cases of the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 28 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,261 cases of the virus.
Five people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 82.
Officials said 6,045 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 16 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,913 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
There are 5 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 154 cases are active and 6,665 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 2 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,062.
The death toll remains at 29.
Five people are hospitalized.
Officials said 1,988 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
