Partly sunny & mostly dry

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We could see a few sprinkles here and there, but it should be a mostly dry day.
It will be partly sunny with highs around 60.
It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Our best chance for much-needed rain is Thursday. There’s a 90 percent chance. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 50.
There’s a chance of snow overnight into Friday, but it’s not likely to accumulate.
There’s a 60 percent chance of rain on Friday. Highs will be around 50 degrees.
Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
It will be mostly sunny and around 60 on Sunday.
There’s a small chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.