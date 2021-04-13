Visits suspended at Lewis County nursing home due to COVID case

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Health System has suspended all visits to its nursing home due to a staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Residential Health Care Facility has begun outbreak testing for all residents.
“This will allow us to identify the scope of the outbreak and if specific floors will have continued suspension of visitation,” stated Debra Wurz, nursing home administrator.
Under state guidelines, when a new case of COVID-19 among residents or staff is identified, the nursing home should immediately begin outbreak testing and suspend all visitation until at least one round of facility-wide testing is completed.
The nursing home tests workers every week.
The facility will update resident families and the community when visits can resume.
