Watertown fire sends one to hospital

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A duplex fire in Watertown Tuesday afternoon sent one person to the hospital.
It broke out before 2 p.m. in the upper unit at 825 Academy Street.
City fire officials said the flames started on a kitchen stove and spread to the cabinets above it.
Several people were home at the time. One was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation.
“They said they fell asleep while cooking and they had put the fire out before we got here. We saw nothing from the outside. We had a little bit of smoke on the second floor. We finished putting out the fire and ventilated the building,” said Battalion Chief Chris Hayman, Watertown Fire Department.
Hayman said despite the smoke and fire damage, the unit is still habitable.
The duplex is owned by the housing rehabilitation group, Neighbors of Watertown.
