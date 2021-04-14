Antonio “Tony” S. Daniely, 50, of Edwards

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Antonio “Tony” S. Daniely, age 50, of Edwards, passed away on April 13, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Edwards on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. His graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Tony was born on January 23, 1971 in Macon, GA to the late John Moore and Saundra Daniely. He married Marilee Given on September 27, 2014 at the Edwards United Methodist Church. Tony was a jack-of-all-trades who worked various odd jobs. He had a passion for shoes and hats; everything had to match and look good. He enjoyed camping, watching movies, listening to music and dancing. Tony could cook a great BBQ. He loved to show the “Northerners” how to do a proper BBQ.
He is survived by his wife, Marilee Daniely, his “Mom”, Henrietta Moore, children, Trevor Hatchert, Damien, Krystal (Brian) Whitford, Peter Turtschanow, and Miranda (Wayne) Cronk, his four grandchildren, Simon, Rhya, Evelyn, and Evan, his sisters, Valeria (Eddie) Jones, Jr., Andrea Moore and Angela (Christopher) Corinthian Sr., niece, Jessica Jones, nephews, Eddie Jones, III, Christopher Corinthian, Jr., David Corinthian, great-nephew, Jaidyn Jones, great-niece, Kamryn Jones, and Aunts, Shirley, Juanita, Lois and Sue.
