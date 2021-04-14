Antonio “Tony” S. Daniely, 50, of Edwards

Tony was born on January 23, 1971 in Macon, GA to the late John Moore and Saundra Daniely. He married Marilee Given on September 27, 2014 at the Edwards United Methodist Church. Tony was a jack-of-all-trades who worked various odd jobs. He had a passion for shoes and hats; everything had to match and look good. He enjoyed camping, watching movies, listening to music and dancing. Tony could cook a great BBQ. He loved to show the “Northerners” how to do a proper BBQ.