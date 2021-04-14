2 area rescue squads get green light to give COVID shots

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The South Jefferson and Gouverneur rescue squads are able to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.
The state has granted them approval to operate a Community Paramedicine Program.
Both rescue squads are permitted to give COVID shots; South Jefferson rescue squad is also allowed to test people for the coronavirus.
“This is another important service that our EMS agencies are willing and able to provide to their communities,” explains Ann Smith, North Country EMS Program Agency director. “It is definitely a morale booster to be able to contribute to the fight to prevent COVID-19 rather than only seeing and transporting very sick COVID-suspected patients to the hospital.”
Both rescue squads will work with their local health departments to determine the needs within their respective counties. It’s expected that the majority of tests and/or vaccinations will be administered within the homes of home-bound patients who are unable to travel to one of the vaccination clinics.
The Community Paramedicine designation is valid through the end of the year or until the governor’s executive order expires.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.