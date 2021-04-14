Biden to pull US troops from Afghanistan, end ‘forever war’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - President Joe Biden says he will withdraw the remaining U.S. troops from Afghanistan and end America’s longest war.
He declared on Wednesday that the September 11, 2001 attacks, which were coordinated from Afghanistan, cannot justify American forces still being there 20 years after the deadliest terror assault on the United States.
NATO’s chief said the alliance also would withdraw its remaining troops.
Biden called the U.S. military presence the nation’s “forever war.”
He said at the White House that he is the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan and he “will not pass this responsibility to a fifth.”
The 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum was one of the first to be called to action for this war and the division became the most deployed division of the U.S. Army since the attacks 20 years ago.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.