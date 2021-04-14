Broadway in Syracuse is Coming Back

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Broadway in Syracuse announced an impressive season’s of musicals- LIVE SHOWS are coming back.
The first show is Charlie and The Chocolate Factory - the new Musical - in October 2021
The Broadway hit, Waitress is next up in December 2021
Blue Man Group is February 2022
Tony Winning and Pulitzer Prize Winning - Hamilton will run in March 2022
Riverdance will be in Early April 2022
The Season finishes with one of the most beloved and successful musicals of all time Cats - late April 2022
