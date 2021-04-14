Broadway in Syracuse is Coming Back

Starting in October 2021

Live shows are coming back, finally! (Source: Broadway in Syracuse)
By Craig Thornton | April 14, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 10:18 AM

Broadway in Syracuse announced an impressive season’s of musicals- LIVE SHOWS are coming back.

The first show is Charlie and The Chocolate Factory - the new Musical - in October 2021

The Broadway hit, Waitress is next up in December 2021

Blue Man Group is February 2022

Tony Winning and Pulitzer Prize Winning - Hamilton will run in March 2022

Riverdance will be in Early April 2022

The Season finishes with one of the most beloved and successful musicals of all time Cats - late April 2022

