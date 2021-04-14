Cuomo says New York bars, restaurants can stay open later

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beginning Monday, bars and restaurants around the state will be able to stay open for an extra hour.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the curfew for those businesses will be extended from 11 p.m. to midnight.
In addition, catered events will see their curfew go from from midnight to 1 a.m.
“As the numbers are down on COVID, we talk about adjusting the valve,” Cuomo said. “We caution New Yorkers, don’t get cocky. The disease is still very much with us. We have to stay smart until COVID is crushed and it won’t be crushed until we get herd immunity and we won’t get herd immunity until we’re finished vaccinating everyone.”
