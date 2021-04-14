Dodge Pond Summer Camp canceled this season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence has canceled Dodge Pond Summer Camp for children for the 2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are disappointed that summer camp needs to be canceled for our campers again this year because the children we support benefit so much from the week of camp and the fun, outdoor activities,” stated Howard Ganter, Chief Executive Officer, in a news release. “The health and safety of our campers and staff has always been the top priority and there are too many uncertainties related to the virus to ensure that the camp can operate safely at this time.”
The agency administration said it’s optimistic that they will be able to operate the camp in the summer of 2022.
