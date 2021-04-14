GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth Arlene “Liz” Edick, 61 of Glenfield passed away at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, on Wednesday morning, April 14, 2021.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, April 22, 2021at Community Assembly of God, Route 12, Lowville, NY with Pastor William Malone officiating. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with Iseneker funeral Home, Inc.
Liz is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Pastor Keith Edick Sr.; four children, Beth Harris, Carrie Marolf, Keith Edick, Jr., and Joseph Edick; one sister, Clarissa Guck; one brother, William Dekin; 16 grandchildren, Austin, Dylan, Wyatt, Sabrina, Kelanie, Deakin, Christian, Jaelyn, Katelyn, Emma, Noah, Joey, Addie, Isaac, Orion, and Lily; two great grandchildren, Ophelia and Elliot.
Liz was born August 7, 1959 in Lowville, NY, the daughter of the late Maynard and Arletha Emerson Dekin. She married Keith Edick October 27, 1973 at United Methodist Church, Glenfield .
She was a member of Community Assembly of God Church, Lowville, NY and taught Sunday School and was a women’s leader and teacher. Liz was a mother, a caregiver and a babysitter to many, she was known to so many as momma or nana. She enjoyed doing volunteer work and helping with Stone Soup dinners. She loved to love and spoil her grandkids and her cats.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to help the family with funeral expenses by clicking the donations tab on Liz’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com or by mail at Iseneker Funeral home, Inc. 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367 or Keith Edick Sr. 5818 State Route 812, Glenfield, NY 13343. Contributions may also be made in her memory to Community Assembly of God, 7588 State Route 12, Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome,inc.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.