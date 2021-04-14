Fort Drum cooks make healthy food options for soldiers

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The meals are ready when a soldier arrives at a dining facility. But make no mistake, this isn’t fast food. The cooks on Fort Drum are whipping up new healthy options.
At Fort Drum’s Commando Warrior Restaurant, it’s food meant to be served up quick and keep a solider fit.
“This is a quick and easy meal option and also one that can sustain a soldier,” said Sergeant First Class Kyle McCargo, dining facility manager.
It’s one menu item in Fort Drum’s Mountain Tough Athlete Program.
Sergeant Major Barton Beatty helps oversee the post’s dining facilities. He says the meal plan was introduced last December and makes a soldier’s health top priority.
“We’re trying to get after the fitness and the healthy food, and how to eat healthy for the soldiers,” he said.
Beatty says there are three versions of the program: light; moderate, and heavy.
Right now, Fort Drum focuses on that middle option.
“You get enough food, but you’re still going to lose weight with the meal prep, and then you’ve got enough nutrition in there to sustain through the day,” said Beatty.
Beatty says one of the early challenges of implementing this new meal plan is getting soldiers to buy in. But he says that’s improving.
“We sell 250 a day across the installation,” he said.
McCargo is happy his team can serve soldiers the new meal plan.
“It’s a great option for them and I’m glad that we’re able to offer it to them,” he said.
Beatty says the entire program includes more than a dozen menu items and those items can shift depending on what the soldiers end up liking.
