Highlights & scores: Tuesday night football

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a busy Tuesday night on the local high school sports scene with three football games on the docket.
We begin in Cape Vincent, where the Thousand Islands Vikings hosted South Lewis in 8-man football.
First quarter: Connor Mackay hits Dylan Aznoe, who goes 69 yards for the touchdown. Vikings go on top 8-0.
On their next possession, Emmet Baker gets stuffed at the line but goes the other way and finds open field for a 21-yard touchdown -- 16-0 Vikings.
T.I. beats South Lewis 50-14.
In Philadelphia, the Indian River Warriors played host to the Watertown Cyclones.
Second quarter: Rowan Marsell hits Ramsey Burnard, who makes a great one-handed catch and takes it to the 10-yard line.
In the next play, Marsell hits Michael Davis for the score -- 37-0 Warriors.
Still in the second, it’s Marsell to Edward Gallant for the touchdown -- 44-0 Warriors.
Indian River wins it, 56-12.
In NAC football, it was Canton at St. Lawrence Central.
Zach Vanbroklin put Canton up 6-0.
Then it’s Daniel Mahoney to Ashton Cloce for a 26-yard TD -- 14-0 Canton.
Then it’s Mahoney calling his own number, taking it in from 15 yards out -- 22-0 Canton.
It’s Mahoney again, scrambling in from 14 yards -- 28-0
Mahoney looking for more, but the Larries’ Ashton Adams comes up with the pick.
Third quarter: it’s Mahoney to Lane Rayburn for a 55-yard touchdown.
Mahoney hits Cloce again as Canton beats the Larries 42-14.
Tuesday’s local scores
8-man high school football
Thousand Islands 50, South Lewis 14
11-man high school football
Indian River 56, Watertown 12
Canton 42, St. Lawrence Central 14
Boys’ high school soccer
Watertown 4, General Brown 0
South Jefferson 8, Indian River 0
Girls’ high school soccer
Immaculate Heart 7, Carthage 0
Girls’ high school swimming
Watertown 111, Thousand Islands 58
South Jefferson 93, Indian River 60
Canton 136, Salmon River 20
St. Lawrence Central 100, Gouverneur 68
Malone 101, Potsdam 69
Men’s college lacrosse
Utica 11, SUNY Potsdam 8
College softball
Jefferson 15, Cayuga 1
Jefferson 15, Cayuga 5
High school volleyball
Potsdam 3, Clifton-Fine 1
Gouverneur 3, Edwards-Knox 0
Salmon River 3, Brushton-Moira 0
