Memorial service for Mark A. Wells, 67, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The memorial service for Mark A. Wells will be 6:00pm Wednesday, April 21st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home from 4:00pm – 6:00pm.
Mark passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Friday, April 9th. He was 67 years old.
Born in Watertown November 21, 1953, Mark was a son to Bernard and Madeline Wells. He was educated locally and worked as a truck driver for several local businesses over the course of his career.
Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, and car racing.
He is survived by his siblings, William “Jim” Wells of Watertown, Sharon Wells of Watertown, Lacretia “Treat” Wells-Custer of Watertown, Bonnie and Wesley Aggen-Haas of Nebraska, Shirley White of Watertown; 2 nieces, Danielle (Kevin) Wells-Weherley of Ohio, Kristy (Andrew) Makuch; and 2 nephews, Jim A. “Andy” Wells (significant other Maggie Beckstead) of Copenhagen, Jonathan Wells of Watertown.
Mark is predeceased by a brother, Carl Wells, and a niece, Bethany Wells.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
