Morning Checkup: estate planning strategies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nonprofits are the backbone of the community and Samaritan Medical Center is hosting an upcoming free virtual workshop to help people plan ways to give back.
The Samaritan Foundation’s Bonnie Eppolito and John Nuber from RBC Wealth Management talked about the Estate Planning Strategies workshop during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
The workshop focuses on easy ways to give back, both during life and after.
It’s from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20.
You can register by emailing beppolito@shsny.com or calling 315-779-6696.
You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com.
