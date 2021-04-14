North country native is first active duty soldier to test Army COVID vaccine

SILVER SPRING, MD (WWNY) - The U.S. Army has begun clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine and the first active duty soldier to test it out is a north country native.
Staff Sergeant Daniel Ellis of Fort Myer, which is right outside of Washington D.C., is a Pierrepont Manor native.
He was the first active duty soldier to receive the spike ferritin nanoparticle vaccine at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research last week.
Ellis says it’s important for soldiers to get vaccinated so they can feel safe when abroad.
“Especially in the Army, where we go all over the world. These vaccines really save lives and hopefully they can save lives for the people who live in those countries as well, not just soldiers who that are trampling through their area,” he said.
Officials say 72 adults between the ages of 18 and 55 are part of the trials. Some will get the vaccine, while others will get a placebo.
