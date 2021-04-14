Paving company owner injured in tractor accident

By 7 News Staff | April 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 5:28 PM

TOWN OF CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The owner of a Watertown paving company was hurt Wednesday in a tractor accident.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said James Desormeau, owner of TJ Paving & Trucking, got pinned by a tractor.

Officials said Desormeau was trying to start the tractor when it lurched forward, partially driving over him.

It happened at a home on Calumet Boulevard in the town of Clayton at about 1:45 p.m.

Desormeau was described as alert and conscious after the accident.

He was flown to a Syracuse hospital with presumed internal injuries.

