Paving company owner injured in tractor accident

TOWN OF CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The owner of a Watertown paving company was hurt Wednesday in a tractor accident.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said James Desormeau, owner of TJ Paving & Trucking, got pinned by a tractor.
Officials said Desormeau was trying to start the tractor when it lurched forward, partially driving over him.
It happened at a home on Calumet Boulevard in the town of Clayton at about 1:45 p.m.
Desormeau was described as alert and conscious after the accident.
He was flown to a Syracuse hospital with presumed internal injuries.
