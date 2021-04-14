Sandra Lee Snow, 69, formerly of Martinsburg

UTICA/MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sandra Lee Snow, 69, of Trenton Road, Utica, formerly of Martinsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her siblings, Mike (Brenda) Snow of Canton, Jana Snow (Len Bigelow) of Rochester, Pam (Frank) Sorbero of Glenfield; three nephews, Luke (Adrienne) Snow and their children, Mikey and Harper; Richie (Jenna) Rhone; Jon (Elizabeth) Rhone and their children, Audrey, Daphne and Nathan; and a step-niece, Michelle Bigelow and her children, Eva, James, Rylee, Kylee and Donnie. She is predeceased by her parents and a nephew, Michael Jacob Snow. Sandy was born on April 24, 1951 in Ogdensburg, NY, daughter of the late Robert J. and Dorothy M. Bushey Snow.
She graduated from Lowville Academy and from SUNY Geneseo with a Bachelor’s of Science degree. Sandy owned and operated the Pizza Place in Lowville, and also operated an answering service for area business in Lowville. She was currently working remotely in customer service for the Aspira Call Center. She was a lifelong member of the Martinsburg United Methodist Church.
Sandy had a special bond with her nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Her heart was huge, her kindness abundant and her compassion relentless. She enjoyed bringing happiness to all that she encountered. She will be remembered each Christmas by her family and close friends by the stockings that she proudly knit for them. She thoroughly enjoyed her recent trip to Iowa to visit a close friend. No one was a stranger - she loved a great conversation.
Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Martinsburg United Methodist Church with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman, officiating. Burial will follow in the Martinsburg Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Contributions may be made in Sandy’s memory to the Martinsburg United Methodist Church, 6662 NYS Rte. 26, Martinsburg, NY 13404; or to William H. Bush Memorial Library, 5605 Whitaker Rd., Martinsburg, NY 13404.
Condolences may be shared online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.