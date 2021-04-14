Sunshine today, rain showers tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday is going to be a very nice day.
It will be sunny with highs in the low 60s.
Skies cloud up overnight and we could see a few spotty showers. Lows will be in the low 40s.
It will rain off and on all day Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times. It will be cooler, with highs in the upper 40s.
There’s a chance of showers Friday morning. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.
It will be partly sunny Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Highs will be in the mid-50s Saturday and in the upper 50s on Sunday and Monday.
It will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.