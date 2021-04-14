SUNY Potsdam investigating report of student sexual assault

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - University police at SUNY Potsdam are investigating a report that a student was sexually assaulted on campus Wednesday morning.
The investigation began after a faculty member contacted university police to report concerns about a student’s well-being.
In a news release, SUNY Potsdam said the victim was quickly taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital to receive medical treatment and care, supported by the college’s partners at Renewal House.
The sexual assault reportedly happened in Lehman Park.
Police are asking people who may have information or would like to report a crime or safety concern, to contact them at 315-267-2222, using one of the 28 blue light phones and 86 emergency red phones across campus, or by using the anonymous reporting form.
SUNY Potsdam said it takes allegations of sexual violence very seriously.
It reminds students, options for reporting past and present incidents of sexual harassment or assault are available here. Resources for survivors of intimate partner violence are available here. For more information about our campus polices and procedures related to sexual misconduct, visit https://www.potsdam.edu/about/safety/title-ix/policies-procedures.
The following resources are available, both on- and off-campus, to provide assistance to survivors of trauma and sexual assault/harassment:
- SUNY Potsdam Counseling Center: (315) 267-2330 – Van Housen Hall Room 131
- Renewal House: (315) 379-9845 – Offering on-campus advocate hours every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., located in Van Housen Extension Room 390. For information, email Elizabeth at renewalhouse_campus@verizon.net.
- Title IX: Katie Agar, student Title IX investigator (agarke@potsdam.edu) or Eric Duchscherer, employee Title IX investigator (duchsced@potsdam.edu)
- SUNY Potsdam University Police: (315) 267-2222 – Van Housen Extension, first floor
- Student Health Services: (315) 267-2377
In addition, the counseling center is working on options to provide drop-in support and resources to individuals on campus.
