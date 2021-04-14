Thomas B. Lucas, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas B. Lucas, passed away on Tuesday April 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tommy was born on May 27, 1947 - the son of Eugene and Diana (Belgard) Lucas. He attended Madrid-Waddington School and graduated in 1965.
After graduating, he entered the United States Air Force where he served for four years. He then married Debra Beaulieu on November 16th, 1974. He was employed by Massena Housing Authority, retiring after 35 years. After retiring, he was a school bus driver for Massena School District for seven years.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Debbie; daughters Michelle Mutter and son-in-law Nathan, Sharon Fritts and son-in-law Darren, Tobi Wilson and son-in-law Rand, and Lisa Evans; grandchildren Jason, Chris and wife Laurynn, Ashley, Kiersten, Emily, Joshua, and Reese; great grandchildren Hailey, and Jordan; sisters Sandra and brother-in-law David Birardi, Christine and brother-in-law Bruce Getsinger, and Nancy Cady; sister-in-law Laurie Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his identical twin brother, Timmy Lucas, and brother-in-law Ronnie Cady.
Tommy’s legacy - one of kindness and so much love for those closest to him - is embedded in all of us. He will be greatly missed by the ones that felt his deep and unconditional love. His family and friends thank him so very much for choosing them to share his life.
Friends and family may call the funeral home on Monday April 19, 2021 beginning at 12:00 pm Noon at Phillips Memorial Home with a service beginning 1:00 pm. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed.
The family has entrusted the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena to handle the care of Tommy Lucas.
Tommy had a life-saving lung transplant in 2012. In lieu of flowers, his family welcomes donations to Donate Life of New York State:
<https://donatelifeus.org/contribute/individual-giving/> and encourages you to consider becoming an organ donor. Friends and family may also share memories or offer online condolences at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
