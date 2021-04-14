Thomas Charles Douglas, 71, of Ogdensburg

Tom was member of the VFW, American Legion, AmVets, Ogdensburg Elks, Non-Commissioned Officers Associates of America, and the Barney Pond Hunting and Fishing Club. He was a jack of all trades and rarely said no to helping friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, riding his ATV, woodworking and being outdoors. Tom was a master word-worker, a perfectionist, had a great sense of humor, and loved spending time with family and friends.