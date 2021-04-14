Thomas Charles Douglas, 71, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas Charles Douglas, age 71 Ogdensburg, NY passed away unexpectedly at his Lake Worth, Florida home, on April 12, 2021. Entombment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park with a private family service.
Surviving is his son Markus Douglas of Washington; two sisters Lynda (Donald) Haight of Reno, NV and Kathaleen Douglas Brugel of Morristown; nieces, Amy (Duprey) Gavin of Martha’s Vineyard, MA and Jennifer (Haight) Rusley of Las Vegas, NV; nephews Mathew Duprey of Ogdensburg and Michael Haight of Las Vegas, NV; and three great nieces and one great nephew.
Tom was born on November 8, 1949 in Ogdensburg NY, son of the late Charles Douglas and late Pauline (Carmichael) Douglas. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued his education at Canton ATC for Heating and Air Conditioning. Tom entered the United States AirForce in 1970, served in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1976.
During his career, Tom was employed at the Hammond Agway, Morning Star Homes, and later with the NYS Department of Corrections. He worked at the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility from 1985 until his retirement in 2001. He was a great help to his father running Charlie’s Tavern and Camps in Black Lake, NY.
Tom was member of the VFW, American Legion, AmVets, Ogdensburg Elks, Non-Commissioned Officers Associates of America, and the Barney Pond Hunting and Fishing Club. He was a jack of all trades and rarely said no to helping friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, riding his ATV, woodworking and being outdoors. Tom was a master word-worker, a perfectionist, had a great sense of humor, and loved spending time with family and friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association and fond memories can be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
