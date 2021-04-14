Tri-county area reports 48 new COVID infections

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced Tuesday that they have 48 new cases of the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 14 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,275 cases of the virus.
Five people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 82.
Officials said 6,063 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 20 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,933 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
There are 6 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 171 cases are active and 6,668 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 14 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,076.
The death toll remains at 29.
Three people are hospitalized.
Officials said 1,992 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
