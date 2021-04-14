Watertown school district plans to bring back K-6 hybrid students

Watertown City School District (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | April 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 5:18 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District says it’s planning to bring its K-6 hybrid students back to school 5 days a week on May 6.

Officials said they’re in the early process of making plans.

They invite the public to attend informational sessions:

  • Wednesday, April 21, 2021 6:00 p.m. VIA ZOOM (Board of Education Meeting)
  • Thursday, April 22, 2021 12:00 p.m. VIA ZOOM (Community Informational Session)

Zoom links will be posted on the district’s website the day of the meeting.

K-6 remote, Case, and high school students will remain on their current schedules for the remainder of this school year.

