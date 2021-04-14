Watertown school district plans to bring back K-6 hybrid students

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown City School District says it’s planning to bring its K-6 hybrid students back to school 5 days a week on May 6.
Officials said they’re in the early process of making plans.
They invite the public to attend informational sessions:
- Wednesday, April 21, 2021 6:00 p.m. VIA ZOOM (Board of Education Meeting)
- Thursday, April 22, 2021 12:00 p.m. VIA ZOOM (Community Informational Session)
Zoom links will be posted on the district’s website the day of the meeting.
K-6 remote, Case, and high school students will remain on their current schedules for the remainder of this school year.
