Woman allegedly fled deputy in stolen pickup truck before crashing into tree

TOWN OF PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Geneva woman Wednesday morning after she allegedly fled a deputy and crashed a stolen vehicle.
Officials said 26 year old Hali Spinnichia was driving a pickup truck on Route 342 in Calcium shortly before 2 a.m. when a deputy witnessed vehicle and traffic violations.
The deputy activated lights and sirens to try to pull the pickup over.
However, Spinnichia allegedly kept going, drove through a red light, and failed to negotiate the intersection of routes 342 and 12.
Officials said the vehicle she was driving left the road and struck a tree.
Spinnichia was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for a complaint of chest pain.
Officials said their investigation revealed the truck was stolen from the driveway of a Calcium resident shortly before the chase occurred.
Spinnichia and the vehicle owner are not acquainted, officials said.
She was charged with a felony count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and issued 13 vehicle and traffic violations.
Spinnichia was issued an appearance ticket.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming, officials said.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police, the Watertown Police Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, Glen Park Fire, and Evans Mills Ambulance.
