Canton man accused of sex with underage victim

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of having sex about a year ago with someone who is underage.
Canton police say 36-year-old Timothy Harmer of 36 Spears Street was charged following a lengthy investigation of an alleged incident in April 2020.
He was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sex act, sexual misconduct, and use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance.
All but the sexual misconduct charge are felonies.
Harmer was arraigned in Canton town court and committed to St. Lawrence County jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear again in Canton town court on May 5.
The Canton Police Department investigated the case along with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
