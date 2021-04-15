Copenhagen boy hailed as hero after rescuing drowning child

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A young man from Copenhagen is being praised as a hero after rescuing a boy from drowning last week.
Hunter Booth is 12 years old. During spring break last week, he was on a family vacation to Florida - a memorable experience that soon turned unforgettable.
“I was just hanging out in the pool, playing around and this little kid comes over and he’s trying to swim over to his sister I think and he kept going over in the deep end and he started just going down and he went fully under,” said Hunter.
Hunter saw the boy, who was about 5 years old, silently slip under - something no adults noticed.
“He was trying to get up and he went up for a couple seconds and he went straight down,” said Hunter.
Experts say drowning is a leading cause of death in children and can cause permanent damage in as little as 30 seconds. Hunter leapt into action before that could happen. He rushed over to pull the boy to the surface and carried him out of the pool.
He says at the time, he didn’t realize he had just saved a life.
“I thought I was just picking him up and putting him off to the side of the pool,” he said.
Hunter’s family says he’s always been a brave and helpful kid, but this was an act that blew them away.
“We are beyond words proud of him. I don’t think there’s enough words to show or say how proud we are of him and that he jumped right in and did what he had to do,” said Dora Dorchester, Hunter’s grandmother.
Hunter says anyone can be a hero, and he’s just glad he was able to help.
“You gotta do what you gotta do sometimes,” he said.
