COVID kills 1, infects 67 others in tri-county region

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s at least one COVID death to report in the region Thursday. In addition, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties announced they have 67 new cases of the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported Thursday that one person died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 30.
There were 4 new infections. The total number of cases since the pandemic began rose to 2,080.
Three people are hospitalized.
Officials said 1,997 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 39 new cases. Since the pandemic began, the county has had 6,314 cases of the virus.
Three people are hospitalized.
The number of county-reported deaths remains at 82. However, Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown announced Thursday that a COVID-positive resident with underlying health conditions died.
Officials said 6,080 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 24 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,957 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
There are 6 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 165 cases are active and 6,698 cases have been released from isolation.
