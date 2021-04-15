A favorite is back: Tin Pan Galley reopens with new owners

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A beloved north country restaurant is back open for business.
Tin Pan Galley in Sackets Harbor reopened their doors to a crowd of hungry customers Thursday morning.
The establishment closed in June due to the pandemic and was sold in December to Dr. Walter Dodard of Watertown.
Tin Pan is open for breakfast and brunch only for the next few weeks but will soon be taking reservations for dinner.
Both customers and staff echoed their excitement of bringing back a north country favorite.
“We’ve been waiting, like, well over a year for this,” Corey Morris said. He and Spencer Stuckey were first in line Thursday. “Obviously, last year they were closed down, so we got here an hour early. We wanted to be the first in line to get the French toast.”
“The excitement of the staff and owners, they are very proud to be able to serve the same menu that they’ve been able to provide the public for many years now,” Tin Pan shift leader Sophia Derrigo said. “We are also excited to announce that Andy Taylor will be back on the patio.”
Taylor is the restaurant’s former owner and a musician who often entertained his customers.
Staff expects outdoor dining to reopen sometime around Memorial Day weekend.
You can visit Tin Pan Galley’s Facebook page for updates.
