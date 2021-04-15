Fire guts Norfolk garage & workshop

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire gutted a garage and workshop in the town of Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire at 3925 State Highway 310.
Lost were a Mustang automobile, chain saws, compressors, and other tools.
The building and woodworking business are owned by Rick Trimm.
The cause remains under investigation but appears to be accidental.
Firefighters from Norfolk, Madrid, Norwood, West Stockholm, and Louisville responded to the blaze.
