Flag of Israel flying outside Watertown City Hall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The flag of Israel is now flying outside Watertown City Hall.
It’s Israeli Independence Day, marking the anniversary of when the state of Israel was founded.
That was 73 years ago.
To honor the day, the city held a flag raising ceremony where Degel Israel Synagogue lay leader Sarah Baldwin and other city and council officials spoke.
Baldwin shared why the day is significant to her.
“For me to kind of feel, in a sense, feel how horrible those years had been during the 40s for the Jews, and then in ’48 when the state was established, a little bit of that feeling of real freedom,” she said.
Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says the flag raising ceremony celebrates the city’s diverse community and the flag of Israel will fly for a few days.
