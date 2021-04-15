Food distribution Saturday in St. Lawrence County

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a drive-through food giveaway in St. Lawrence County this weekend.
It starts at 11:30 a.m. at Madrid-Waddington Central School. That’s on State Route 345 between Madrid and Waddington.
There will be 700 boxes of food given out, each containing one gallon of milk, along with an assortment of dairy products, produce, and meat.
People have to stay in their cars while the food is loaded into their trunks for them. Each vehicle will receive one box.
The event is sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East. They’re working with the Food Bank of Central New York, and other organizations.
They’ll be helped by first responders from Madrid and Waddington.
