Highlights & scores: high school girls’ soccer & volleyball

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Girls’ high school soccer and Northern Athletic Conference volleyball highlight a busy day in local sports Wednesday.
Watertown entertained South Jefferson on the pitch.
South Jefferson had a scoring chance off of the corner kick, but the Cyclones stop the effort with a save.
Watertown with the shot at the other end, but the Spartans come up with the stop of the shot.
South Jefferson looked to get on the board off a direct kick, but the ball was swatted away.
Spartans with another rush, but Alana Mastin comes up with the save for Watertown.
Macy Shultz scores with 5 minutes left with an assist from Maddy Barney.
Audrey Bibbins and Madison Fleegor combine for the shutout in goal.
South Jefferson beats Watertown 1-0.
Madrid-Waddington visited Potsdam in NAC volleyball.
The Yellow Jackets got off to a fast start. Phoebe Zagrobelny led the way with 12 digs and 8 points, while Reese Fuller added 10 points, 6 kills, and 3 aces. The Jackets win the first set 25-20.
Potsdam dominated the second set 25-6. Hannah Hughes gets the dig and scores. Sandstoners tie the match at one set each.
In set three, Nora O’Gorman gets the point on a block at the net. Potsdam wins 25-15 to gain a 2-1 advantage.
Halle Varney sets up Hughes for the score. The Sandstoners win the fourth set 25-15 and capture the 3-1 win.
Sophie Layer tallied 16 points, while Ava Reynolds chipped in 13 to lead Potsdam.
Wednesday’s local scores
Girls’ high school soccer
South Jefferson 1, Watertown 0
Copenhagen 4, Sandy Creek 0
Immaculate Heart 4, Indian River 1
College baseball
SUNY Oswego 17, Clarkson 13
SUNY Oswego 9, Clarkson 4
College softball
SUNY Plattsburgh 7, Clarkson 6
Clarkson 5, SUNY Plattsburgh 3
Men’s college lacrosse
Clarkson 12, Vassar 9
SUNY Canton 25, SUNY Cobleskill 13
Women’s college lacrosse
Clarkson 18, SUNY Oswego 4
SUNY Cortland 18, SUNY Potsdam 1
Utica 21, SUNY Canton 3
High school volleyball
Potsdam 3, Madrid-Waddington 1
Malone 3, Tupper Lake 0
Girls’ high school swimming
Canton 95, St. Lawrence Central 75
Massena 90, OFA 78
