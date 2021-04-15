Highlights & scores: high school girls’ soccer & volleyball

By Mel Busler | April 15, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 8:08 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Girls’ high school soccer and Northern Athletic Conference volleyball highlight a busy day in local sports Wednesday.

Watertown entertained South Jefferson on the pitch.

South Jefferson had a scoring chance off of the corner kick, but the Cyclones stop the effort with a save.

Watertown with the shot at the other end, but the Spartans come up with the stop of the shot.

South Jefferson looked to get on the board off a direct kick, but the ball was swatted away.

Spartans with another rush, but Alana Mastin comes up with the save for Watertown.

Macy Shultz scores with 5 minutes left with an assist from Maddy Barney.

Audrey Bibbins and Madison Fleegor combine for the shutout in goal.

South Jefferson beats Watertown 1-0.

Madrid-Waddington visited Potsdam in NAC volleyball.

The Yellow Jackets got off to a fast start. Phoebe Zagrobelny led the way with 12 digs and 8 points, while Reese Fuller added 10 points, 6 kills, and 3 aces. The Jackets win the first set 25-20.

Potsdam dominated the second set 25-6. Hannah Hughes gets the dig and scores. Sandstoners tie the match at one set each.

In set three, Nora O’Gorman gets the point on a block at the net. Potsdam wins 25-15 to gain a 2-1 advantage.

Halle Varney sets up Hughes for the score. The Sandstoners win the fourth set 25-15 and capture the 3-1 win.

Sophie Layer tallied 16 points, while Ava Reynolds chipped in 13 to lead Potsdam.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

South Jefferson 1, Watertown 0

Copenhagen 4, Sandy Creek 0

Immaculate Heart 4, Indian River 1

College baseball

SUNY Oswego 17, Clarkson 13

SUNY Oswego 9, Clarkson 4

College softball

SUNY Plattsburgh 7, Clarkson 6

Clarkson 5, SUNY Plattsburgh 3

Men’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 12, Vassar 9

SUNY Canton 25, SUNY Cobleskill 13

Women’s college lacrosse

Clarkson 18, SUNY Oswego 4

SUNY Cortland 18, SUNY Potsdam 1

Utica 21, SUNY Canton 3

High school volleyball

Potsdam 3, Madrid-Waddington 1

Malone 3, Tupper Lake 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Canton 95, St. Lawrence Central 75

Massena 90, OFA 78

