$hip comes in for Port of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the Port of Ogdensburg, the ship has come in.
The money is secured for the port to expand. Earlier this week, it was announced $4.5 million is coming from the federal government and another $2.1 million is state money.
That will fund dredging the harbor, digging the port deeper, for larger ships. That work will start next year.
Then more money will be used to extend a dock another 500 feet, so more than one ship can come in.
“Everybody felt the project was of value, and they didn’t want to see us lose that, so they stepped up,” said Steve Lawrence, Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority executive director. “It’s gotten us to where we are now and we couldn’t be happier.”
Overall, these projects carry a price tag of $24 million.
It has taken a decade to get to this point where the projects can begin.
