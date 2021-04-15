Mental Health Awareness Walk goes virtual

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Like many events during the pandemic, the 16th annual Mental Health Awareness Walk will be virtual.
Robert Bowen of the Jefferson County Mental Health Committee talked about the plans on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.
The walk is Wednesday, May 19. People are asked to walk on that day, wear green, and post pictures of themselves on Facebook. Green is the color for Mental Health Awareness.
You can register on NIRCL’s Facebook page. NRCIL is the Northern Regional Center for Independent Living and one of the several agencies involved in the event. All of them will have registration links on their pages.
There will be a kickoff event on Zoom at 10 a.m.
