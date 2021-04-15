The message of STD Awareness Week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s Sexually Transmitted Disease Awareness Week and local providers want you to know 3 things.
They are talk, test and treat.
Health officials say it can seem embarrassing to talk about STDs, but it’s important for the health of you and your partner.
Next, they say it’s important to get tested regularly; don’t just assume your doctor will test at every check-up.
And finally, treat. All STDs are treatable and most are curable.
“It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Your doctor is there to check on your health, to offer testing and treat you. That’s what they’re there for,” said Lisa Lagos, health educator.
Health officials say most STDs don’t have any symptoms, so even if you feel fine, you should still get tested regularly.
